Pulwama Attack LIVE: Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike

Pulwama Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and Army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh paid tribute to slain soldiers in Budgam during wreath laying ceremony. Thereafter, Rajanth Singh, along with J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh, was seen lending a shoulder to the mortal remains of a CRPF soldier in Budgam who was killed in Wednesday's terror strike.
This meeting, scheduled for Saturday, will be the first of its kind called by the ruling NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a terror attack.
Feb 15, 2019 4:05 pm (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik hold meeting with officials in Srinagar.
Feb 15, 2019 4:01 pm (IST)
Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has been called to Delhi for consultations in the wake of Thursday's attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Feb 15, 2019 3:58 pm (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh lend a shoulder to mortal remains of a CRPF soldier slain in Pulwama attack on Thursday.
Feb 15, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)
Clashes in Jammu leave 12 injured.
Feb 15, 2019 3:03 pm (IST)
Without naming Pakistan, PM Modi told a public meeting in Jhansi that the attack was an outcome of the neighbouring country's desperation as it is in a bad shape and has been forced to go to different countries with a "begging bowl" to meet even its daily expenses.
Budgam: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and Army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, pay tribute to CRPF personnel who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/nrdz5jh5Io
Meanwhile, wreath laying ceremony took place in Budgam. Home minister Rajnath Singh and governor Satya Pal Malik paid tribute.
Feb 15, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)
Clashes took place in Jammu on Friday, leaving 12 injured. Several vehicles were also set ablaze. The clashes have come against the backdrop of Pulwama attack.
Feb 15, 2019 2:53 pm (IST)
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed should be brought to India or should meet the fate of Osama bin Laden, Yoga guru Ramdev said Friday, while seeking strong action against Pakistan. Describing Thursday's strike on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, in which 40 soldiers of the force were killed, an attack on the "unity, integrity and sovereignty" of India, he said time has come to merge Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India. "All terrorists, whether coming from across the border or already inside our territory, must be eliminated, especially (2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind) Hafiz Saeed and (Jaish-e-Mohammad chief) Masood Azhar. "Wherever they are, they must be brought to India or should meet the fate of Osama bin Laden (who was killed by US forces inside his secret residence in Pakistan's Abbotabad)," Ramdev said.
Feb 15, 2019 2:41 pm (IST)
"We have worked with the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (development for all)," says PM Modi in Jhansi, while sources tell News18 that India has issued a "very strong" demarche to Pakistan in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama yesterday. PM Modi further thanks UP residents for electing BJP and showing the country the way to development. "I hope in the coming days, you will give me more blessings," he adds.
Feb 15, 2019 2:33 pm (IST)
"Out of 2 crore 25 lakh farmers in UP, 2 crore 14 lakh farmers have benefited from PM Kisan Yojna," says PM Modi after talking about methods that helped solve Bundelkhand's water crisis. Meanwhile, foreign secretary had conveyed that Pakistan must take immediate and verifiable action against JeM.
Feb 15, 2019 2:30 pm (IST)
"Our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives and these sacrifices will not go in vain.The valour of our security forces has been witnessed by the country and there can be no one in our country who doubts their valour and bravery," says PM Modi in Jhansi. He further spoke about various schemes and policies and BJP government's developmental work.
Feb 15, 2019 2:26 pm (IST)
Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood leaves from MEA. He had been summoned by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
Curfew in Jammu | Curfew was imposed in Jammu city on Friday as a precautionary measure following massive protests over the terror attack in Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said. The Army has been requested to help the administration in maintaining law and order and conduct flag marches, they said. Curfew was clamped as authorities feared a communal backlash, officials said. Protesters, particularly in the old city, refused to disperse even after loudspeakers announced that curfew was imposed
Feb 15, 2019 1:31 pm (IST)
Movement of convoys of security forces has been halted in the Kashmir valley today in wake of the Pulwama terror attack.
Feb 15, 2019 1:24 pm (IST)
"We firmly oppose and strongly condemn all forms of terrorism. We hope relevant regional countries will cooperate to cope with the threat of terrorism and jointly uphold regional peace and stability," Geng said. When asked about China's stand on the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council, he said: "As for the issue of listing, I could tell you that the 1267 Committee of Security Council has a clear stipulation on the listing and procedure of the terrorist organisations". "JeM has been included in the Security Council terrorism sanctions list. China will continue to handle the relevant sanctions issue in a constructive and responsible manner," he said in an apparent reference to External Affairs Ministry's appeal to all members of the UN Security Council to list Azhar as a global terrorist. China, a veto-wielding member of the UNSC and a close ally of Pakistan, has repeatedly foiled India's bid to list Azhar as a global terrorist, saying there is no consensus in the top organ of the world body on this issue.
Feb 15, 2019 1:23 pm (IST)
China on Friday condemned the Pulwama terror attack carried out by a Jaish suicide bomber but once again declined to back India's appeal to list the Pakistan based terror group's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN. At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. "China has noted the reports of suicide terrorist attack. We are deeply shocked by this attack. We express deep condolences and sympathy to the injured and bereaved families," spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang told a media briefing here.
Feb 15, 2019 1:18 pm (IST)
China again declines to back India's appeal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the UN following the Pulwama attack. Beijing had earlier today condemned the terror attack, saying it was deeply shocked over the incident and firmly opposed to terrorism.
Feb 15, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)
"Withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan was an important tactical step by the government. Ministry of External Affairs will undertake major diplomatic initiatives to ensure that Pakistan is brought to justice," says BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav.
Feb 15, 2019 1:10 pm (IST)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, leaves for Srinagar to take stock of situation in the Valley after Pulwama terror attack.
Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, leaves for Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/hENl912RZG
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also announced Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of CRPF personnel from the state, who lost his life in Pulwama Attack yesterday.
Feb 15, 2019 1:03 pm (IST)
Compensation by Yogi government | The Uttar Pradesh government Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 25 lakhs each to the families of the 12 CRPF jawans of the state killed in the terror attack in Pulwama, an official said. The government has also announced job to one member of each soldier's family besides naming the link road in their native village after the martyrs, the spokesman said. Directives have also been issued to ensure that the last rites of the jawans are performed with full state honours in which one minister of the state government besides DM and SSP remain present as representatives of the government, the official said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound grief over the deaths and prayed for peace for the departed soul, he said. 12 jawans belonging to the state were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the official said.
Feb 15, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)
China Condemns Attack | China on Friday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 CRPF troopers dead, saying it was deeply shocked over the incident and firmly opposed to terrorism. The Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), a Pakistan-based outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack in Pulwama district. It was the worst ever attack on security forces on any single day since a separatist campaign broke out in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989.
Feb 15, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)
Railway minister Piyush Goyal has said that going ahead with Vande Bharat Express inauguration despite Pulwama attack befitting answer to terrorists.
Feb 15, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)
Actor Akshay Kumar, who had previously initiated a website for citizens to donate money for the welfare of armed forces, said that he was "numb beyond belief" at the dastardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. "May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten," he said.
Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten.
While Union minister Arun Jaitley said that there was incontrovertible Pakistani hand in Pulwama terror attack, Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that terrorism has no country or religion. He said that those who are responsible for this terrorist attack should be prosecuted.
Feb 15, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)
"Today is not a day raise contentious issues but it is a day to stand with our jawans and their families," says Manmohan Singh.
Feb 15, 2019 11:55 am (IST)
We Stand With Govt, Army: Cong | "This is a terrible tragedy. This kind of violence done against our security forces is absolutely disgusting. The aim of terror attacks is to divide the country. But they will never succeed. The entire opposition and the country is standing together with the government and security forces in this time of mourning," says Rahul Gandhi.
Feb 15, 2019 11:52 am (IST)
Congress hold a special press conference to condemn Pulwama terror attack. Former PM Manmohan Singh, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and party chief Rahul Gandhi are present. "It's not an attack on the security forces or CRPF, but an attack on the entire nation," says Azad.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh and J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh lend a shoulder to mortal remains of a CRPF soldier in Budgam on Feb 15, 2019.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for the terror attack in Pulwama a day after a car bomber belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad killed 40 CRPF jawans. The government has also announced it will withdraw the most favoured nation tag given to Pakistan, effectively closing down trade further between the two countries.
The Prime Minister, after chairing a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting with his top ministers, said the security forces have been given full freedom to retaliate. “The forces behind this act of terrorism & those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished,” he said. Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who resumed charge as finance minister on Friday, said the government will initiate all possible diplomatic steps to ensure Pakistan’s complete isolation from the international community for having a direct hand in this attack.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday.Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the Valley to take a stock of the situation. All ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party have also cancelled their political rallies for Friday.
"The Indian government condemns in the strongest possible terms the cowardly terrorist attack on India's brave security forces in Pulwama," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation proscribed by the UN and other countries, it said.
"The terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by the Pakistani government to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under Pakistan's control and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity," the MEA said.
Countries from across the globe also condemned the terror attack in Pulwama, with global leaders like the US, Russia and France asserting that they stand with India in combating the menace of terrorism.
Germany strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack, saying stands by its strategic partner India. Australia, Turkey, Canada and Czech Republic also condemned the horrific terror attack. India's neighbours Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives also expressed solidarity and vowed to combat the menace of terrorism jointly.
Meanwhile, the White House has asked Pakistan to immediately end "support" and "safe haven" to all terror groups as it strongly condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack. "The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late night statement on Thursday.
Pakistan, however, has denied allegations and said that it has "always condemned acts of violence" anywhere in the world. "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations," it said.
