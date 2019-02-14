LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pulwama Attack LIVE Updates: Jaish Bomber Rammed SUV Full of Explosives Into CRPF Bus, Say Sources

News18.com | February 14, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Pulwama Attack LIVE: Twenty CRPF jawans have been killed in a suicide attack on their convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district, the worst terror strike in 20 years. Sources say Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adil Ahmad Alias Waqas, a resident of Pulwama, rammed an SUV laden with explosives into a 55-seater CRPF bus in the convoy. According to a statement by JeM, the car contained 350 kg of explosives.

The last time such a car bomb attack unfolded was in 2001 when the J&K secretariat was attacked, claiming 38 lives. In a chilling video released minutes after the attack, Waqas confesses to carrying out the strike, saying he would be in heaven by the time people of Kashmir see the clip. He goes on to boast about other attacks carried out by the Jaish against India -- 2001 Parliament attack, Uri attack and Pathankot attack.
Read More
Feb 14, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her "deepest condolences" to the families of the 30 Jawans martyred in a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. "I can very well understand the pain and grief of losing a loved one in the family. I want to say that not only the Congress party but the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of our brave soldiers. But we must also reflect and be concerned about the high number of casualties in Kashmir. We demand that this government take concrete steps to ensure such terror attacks don’t happen in the future," she said.

Feb 14, 2019 7:01 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Sacrifices Shall Not Go in Vain': PM Modi After Jaish Attack on CRPF Bus in Pulwama

As per initial reports, soon after the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, gunshots and grenade blasts were heard.

Feb 14, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation in Kashmir post the ghastly attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Senior CRPF officials are briefing him on the situation.

Feb 14, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Every Drop of Soldiers' Blood Will be Avenged': VK Singh After Jaish Attack on CRPF Bus in Pulwama

As per initial reports, soon after the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, gunshots and grenade blasts were heard.

Feb 14, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condemn the "dastardly attack":

Feb 14, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

Adil also sends "a message for North Kashmir", saying that people in south Kashmir have been fighting against India and that it was now time for people from north and central Kashmir as well as Jammu to join them. "By killing few of our militant commanders, you can't weaken us," the suicide bomber says in the video. He also mentions the recent sniper and IED attacks against security forces in Kashmir.

Feb 14, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

The Suicide Bomber's Last Message for Kashmir | Adil alias Waqas of Kakapora in south Kashmir can be seen in the video, sitting in the backdrop of the Jaish flag, brandishing several sophisticated automatic rifles, starting the video by saying, "By the time this video reaches you, I will be in heaven, I have spent one year as a militant with JeM and this is my last message for the people of Kashmir."

Feb 14, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

Minutes after a ghastly suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama, Jaish-e-Mohammad, the outfit which claimed responsibility for the attack, released a video of the person believed to have carried out the fidayeen strike.

Feb 14, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)

An ambulance drives on a highway, traveling from the direction of a large explosion in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir:

Feb 14, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)

Rajnath Singh to Visit Srinagar Tomorrow | Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Srinagar tomorrow (Friday). The Home Minister has also spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik over his visit. 

Feb 14, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)

Union Minister Arun Jaitley condemn the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and said "terrorist will be given unforgettable lesson":

Feb 14, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)

CRPF Confirms 39 on the Bus | The bus which came under the main impact of the blast belonged to 76Bn CRPF. As per the commuters list there were 39 personnel travelling in the bus. The exact number of casualty and injury is awaited.

Feb 14, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)

Former Army chief VK Singh said "every drop will be avenged":

Feb 14, 2019 6:15 pm (IST)

The Bomber Went Missing in March'16 | Sources in local police say that Adil Hussain Dar, from Gundibagh, Pulwama, went missing on March 19, 2016 along with two other friends - Tauseef and Waseem. Tauseef's elder brother Manzoor Ahmad Dar was a militant who was killed in 2016. Adil was a dropout from school and was working as a mason. He also led prayers in local mosque. He has two brothers. 

Feb 14, 2019 6:12 pm (IST)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti calls for unity across political parties to end the bloodshed:

Feb 14, 2019 6:04 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | All Jawans On board Ill-Fated CRPF Bus Feared Dead in Worst Terror Attack Since 2001, 20 Bodies Identified

The suicide bomber's car was laden with 350 kg of explosives that rammed the CRPF convoy in Awantipora on Thursday.

Feb 14, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)

Congress seeks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on the "18th big terror attack" during his tenure:

Feb 14, 2019 5:57 pm (IST)

Sources have confirmed News18 that Thursday's convoy was carrying 2547 personnel in 78 vehicles. Today's attack left 20 CRPF jawans dead and at least 40 injured.  

Feb 14, 2019 5:54 pm (IST)

Vice President of India condemned the "dastardly terrorist attack" on the CRPF personnels in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday:

Feb 14, 2019 5:51 pm (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi sends his condolences:

Feb 14, 2019 5:48 pm (IST)
 

Deadliest Attack in 20 Years | The attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group on the CRPF personnel, leaving 20 dead, is one of the worst attacks since the 2001 Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly car bombing.

Feb 14, 2019 5:45 pm (IST)

Convoy Had Over 2500 Personnel | CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar said that senior officers are at the spot of the Pulwama attack in Jammu Kashmir and an investigation is underway. "Injured being taken care of. There were over 2500 personnel in the convoy," he said.

Feb 14, 2019 5:42 pm (IST)

Visuals coming from the site of Pulwama blast in Jammu and Kashmir:

Feb 14, 2019 5:37 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Toll Rises to 27 in Suicide Attack on CRPF Convoy in J&K's Pulwama; Biggest Attack in 20 Years

The suicide bomber's car was laden with 350 kg of explosives that rammed the CRPF convoy in Awantipora on Thursday.

Feb 14, 2019 5:36 pm (IST)

The attack took place when suicide bomber associated with Jaish, Adil Ahmad Alias Waqar, a resident of Pulwama, rammed a Scorpio car laden with 350 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Thursday. 

Feb 14, 2019 5:34 pm (IST)

Death Toll Rises to 27 | News18 sources revealed that 27 jawans were martyred and 40 injured in the Pulwama attack by the Jaish terror group. This is one of the worst attacks since Uri in 2016. 

Feb 14, 2019 5:30 pm (IST)

Saluting the brave hearts who were martyred in the Pulwama attack on Thursday after a suicide bomber associated with the Jaish terror group ripped through the convoy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the bereaved families:

Feb 14, 2019 5:27 pm (IST)

Calling for unity in the time of grief, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama (J&K). I strongly condemn the terror attack on CRPF convoy in which many casualties are feared. India must stand united in this moment of grief."

Feb 14, 2019 5:26 pm (IST)

Condemning the "cowardly attack" on the CRPF personnels in Pulwama, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala paid homage to the martyred, while flayin the Modi government for its "comrpomise" on national security. 

Load More
Pulwama Attack LIVE Updates: Jaish Bomber Rammed SUV Full of Explosives Into CRPF Bus, Say Sources
Soldiers examine the debris after the Pulwama attack. (Image: Reuters)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing."Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved," Abdullah tweeted.

The vehicle was blown up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the district's Awantipora area.

"Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?" Mehbooba tweeted.

Several other mainstream politicians took to social media to condemn the attack.

"Very sad news coming from Lethpora , any form of killing must be condemned by one and all," People's Conference leader Imran Ansari said.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the incident, officials said.

The casualties are likely to go up.

Several people were injured in the terror attack, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
  • 13 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman
    IRE vs OMA
    159/5
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman
    SCO vs NED
    153/7
    20.0 overs
    		 154/3
    19.5 overs
    Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 Feb, 2019 | Bangladesh in New Zealand
    BAN vs NZ
    232/10
    48.5 overs
    		 233/2
    44.3 overs
    New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Feb, 2019 | India in New Zealand
    NZ vs IND
    212/4
    20.0 overs
    		 208/6
    20.0 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 - 13 Feb, 2019 | The Wisden Trophy
    ENG vs WI
    277/10
    101.5 overs
    		 154/10
    47.2 overs
    England beat West Indies by 232 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram