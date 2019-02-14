Pulwama Attack LIVE Updates: Jaish Bomber Rammed SUV Full of Explosives Into CRPF Bus, Say Sources

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her "deepest condolences" to the families of the 30 Jawans martyred in a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. "I can very well understand the pain and grief of losing a loved one in the family. I want to say that not only the Congress party but the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of our brave soldiers. But we must also reflect and be concerned about the high number of casualties in Kashmir. We demand that this government take concrete steps to ensure such terror attacks don’t happen in the future," she said.
Event Highlights
- NSA Ajit Doval Monitoring Situation
- PM Modi's Condemnation
- Bomber's Last Message
- Jaish Releases Bomber's Video
- Rajnath to Visit Srinagar Tomorrow
- VK Singh, Jaitley Condemn Attack
- CRPF Confirms 39 on the Bus
- The Bomber Went Missing in March'16
- All Jawans on Board Bus Feared Dead
- Rahul Gandhi Condemns Attack
- Deadliest Attack in 20 Years
- Convoy Had Over 2500 Personnel
- Car Was Laden with 350 kg Explosives
- Surjewala, Kejriwal Condemn Attack
The last time such a car bomb attack unfolded was in 2001 when the J&K secretariat was attacked, claiming 38 lives. In a chilling video released minutes after the attack, Waqas confesses to carrying out the strike, saying he would be in heaven by the time people of Kashmir see the clip. He goes on to boast about other attacks carried out by the Jaish against India -- 2001 Parliament attack, Uri attack and Pathankot attack.
CLICK TO READ | 'Sacrifices Shall Not Go in Vain': PM Modi After Jaish Attack on CRPF Bus in Pulwama
As per initial reports, soon after the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, gunshots and grenade blasts were heard.
CLICK TO READ | 'Every Drop of Soldiers' Blood Will be Avenged': VK Singh After Jaish Attack on CRPF Bus in Pulwama
As per initial reports, soon after the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, gunshots and grenade blasts were heard.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condemn the "dastardly attack":
Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019
Adil also sends "a message for North Kashmir", saying that people in south Kashmir have been fighting against India and that it was now time for people from north and central Kashmir as well as Jammu to join them. "By killing few of our militant commanders, you can't weaken us," the suicide bomber says in the video. He also mentions the recent sniper and IED attacks against security forces in Kashmir.
The Suicide Bomber's Last Message for Kashmir | Adil alias Waqas of Kakapora in south Kashmir can be seen in the video, sitting in the backdrop of the Jaish flag, brandishing several sophisticated automatic rifles, starting the video by saying, "By the time this video reaches you, I will be in heaven, I have spent one year as a militant with JeM and this is my last message for the people of Kashmir."
CLICK TO READ | 'By the Time You See This, I'll be in Heaven': JeM Releases Suicide Bomber's Chilling Video
Adil alias Waqas also sends
Union Minister Arun Jaitley condemn the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and said "terrorist will be given unforgettable lesson":
Attack on CRPF in #Pulwama, J&K is a cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyred soldiers and we all stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act.— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 14, 2019
Former Army chief VK Singh said "every drop will be avenged":
As a soldier and a citizen of India, my blood boils at the spineless and cowardly attacks. 18 brave hearts from the @crpfindia laid down their lives in #Pulwama. I salute their selfless sacrifice & promise that every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged. #JaiHind— Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) February 14, 2019
The Bomber Went Missing in March'16 | Sources in local police say that Adil Hussain Dar, from Gundibagh, Pulwama, went missing on March 19, 2016 along with two other friends - Tauseef and Waseem. Tauseef's elder brother Manzoor Ahmad Dar was a militant who was killed in 2016. Adil was a dropout from school and was working as a mason. He also led prayers in local mosque. He has two brothers.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti calls for unity across political parties to end the bloodshed:
Mehbooba Mufti on Pulwama attack: I don't have enough words to condemn this attack. Border skirmishes and surgical strikes are leading to nothing. NDA Govt and all political parties must come together and reach a solution to end this bloodshed pic.twitter.com/0tcQNi1nul— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019
CLICK TO READ | All Jawans On board Ill-Fated CRPF Bus Feared Dead in Worst Terror Attack Since 2001, 20 Bodies Identified
The suicide bomber's car was laden with 350 kg of explosives that rammed the CRPF convoy in Awantipora on Thursday.
Congress seeks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on the "18th big terror attack" during his tenure:
Randeep Surjewala, Congress on #Pulwama attack: We strongly condemn this cowardly attack, we extend condolences to the kin of the jawans who were martyred. This is the 18th big terror attack in the last 5 years under this Modi Govt. When will the 56-inch chest reply? pic.twitter.com/kAQ5aKgCdA— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019
Vice President of India condemned the "dastardly terrorist attack" on the CRPF personnels in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday:
Shocked by the dastardly terrorist attack in which CRPF personnel were martyred. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. @crpfindia— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) February 14, 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi sends his condolences:
I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which 10 of our brave men have been martyred and many others wounded. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Toll Rises to 27 in Suicide Attack on CRPF Convoy in J&K's Pulwama; Biggest Attack in 20 Years
The suicide bomber's car was laden with 350 kg of explosives that rammed the CRPF convoy in Awantipora on Thursday.
Saluting the brave hearts who were martyred in the Pulwama attack on Thursday after a suicide bomber associated with the Jaish terror group ripped through the convoy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the bereaved families:
Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 14, 2019
Condemning the "cowardly attack" on the CRPF personnels in Pulwama, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala paid homage to the martyred, while flayin the Modi government for its "comrpomise" on national security.
Condemn the cowardly terror attack on our jawans in Pulwama, J&K today.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 14, 2019
Our homage to the 18 brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice & condolences to their family.
Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama- the terror list & compromise of National Security by Modi Govt continues unabated.
Soldiers examine the debris after the Pulwama attack. (Image: Reuters)
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing."Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved," Abdullah tweeted.
The vehicle was blown up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the district's Awantipora area.
"Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?" Mehbooba tweeted.
Several other mainstream politicians took to social media to condemn the attack.
"Very sad news coming from Lethpora , any form of killing must be condemned by one and all," People's Conference leader Imran Ansari said.
The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the incident, officials said.
The casualties are likely to go up.
Several people were injured in the terror attack, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
-
13 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman IRE vs OMA 159/520.0 overs /oversIreland beat Oman by 15 runs
-
13 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman SCO vs NED 153/720.0 overs 154/319.5 oversNetherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
-
13 Feb, 2019 | Bangladesh in New Zealand BAN vs NZ 232/1048.5 overs 233/244.3 oversNew Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
-
10 Feb, 2019 | India in New Zealand NZ vs IND 212/420.0 overs 208/620.0 oversNew Zealand beat India by 4 runs
-
09 - 13 Feb, 2019 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 277/10101.5 overs 154/1047.2 oversEngland beat West Indies by 232 runs