Pulwama Attack: US Asks Pakistan to End 'Support', 'Safe haven' to All Terrorist Groups

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday that left at least 37 personnel dead and many critically wounded.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
Pulwama Attack: US Asks Pakistan to End 'Support', 'Safe haven' to All Terrorist Groups
The scene from the attack site in Pulwama on Feb 14, 2019.
Washington: The White House asked Pakistan to immediately end "support" and "safe haven" to all terror groups as it strongly condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack.

"The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late night statement on Thursday.

"This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the United States and India," she said in a strongly-worded statement issued by the White House.

