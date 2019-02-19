LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pulwama Fallout: Pakistani Nationals in Bikaner Asked to Leave Within 48 Hours

According to the order issued by Bikaner Collector Kumar Pal Gautam on Monday, hotel owners were asked to not let Pakistanis stay at their properties and the Indian citizens were ordered to not employ the nationals of the neighbouring country.

PTI

Updated:February 19, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pulwama Fallout: Pakistani Nationals in Bikaner Asked to Leave Within 48 Hours
Protestors raise slogans during a demonstration against the Pulwama terror attack, in Patna. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Bikaner (Rajasthan): Pakistani citizens in Rajasthan's Bikaner have been asked to leave within 48 hours, district officials said, citing law and order situation in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Bikaner Collector Kumar Pal Gautam issued the order on Monday directing the Pakistani citizens to leave the district as it may create law and order problem in the wake of the attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The collector, who issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), also asked the hotel owners and those running business establishments to not let Pakistani people stay in their properties.

The Indian citizens were also ordered to not employ any Pakistani citizen and directly or indirectly engage with the neighbouring country in business matters,
news agency ANI.

The order is effective for two months and also bans the use of Pakistani SIM cards in the district.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram