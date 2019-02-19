Pulwama Fallout: Pakistanis in Bikaner Asked to Leave Within 48 Hours

: Pakistani citizens in Rajasthan's Bikaner have been asked to leave within 48 hours, district officials said, citing law and order situation in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.Bikaner Collector Kumar Pal Gautam issued the order on Monday directing the Pakistani citizens to leave the district as it may create law and order problem in the wake of the attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.The collector, who issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), also asked the hotel owners and those running business establishments to not let Pakistani people stay in their properties.The order is effective for two months and also bans the use of Pakistani SIM cards in the district.