Pulwama-like Attack Averted Near Letapora in J&K, 52kg Explosives Recovered: Sources

Explosive material weighing about 52kg was recovered from near Letapora in Jammu & Kashmir, foiling another Pulwama-like attack, government sources said on Thursday.

A joint search operation earlier in the day led to the discovery of a water tank in the Karewa area of Gadikal from where 52kg of explosives in 416 packets of 125 grams each were recovered. Another water tank with 50 detonators was also recovered.

Karewa is very close to the highway and about 9km from the February 2019 attack site in Pulwama in which over 40 CRPF soldiers had lost their lives.

On February 14 last year, a suicide bomber had rammed a car full of explosives into a security convoy leading to the deaths of the paramilitary jawans and huge uproar in the country.