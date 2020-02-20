'It'll Be Pulwama-like Attack': Demanding Rs 2 Lakh, Class 9 Boy Threatens to Blow up School
The principal of the school had complained to police that someone dropped a letter at his house on Friday threatening to blow it up and also the school building.
Representational Image
Bareilly: A class nine student has been detained by the police here for allegedly threatening to blow up his school building in a "Pulwama-like attack" if he was not paid Rs 2 lakh as extortion amount, an official said on Thursday.
Senior SP Shailendra Pandey said the boy, who also works as a newspaper hawker, has been sent to a reform home.
The principal of the school had complained to police that someone dropped a letter at his house on Friday threatening to blow it up and also the school building. On Tuesday, the accused student handed him a letter carrying the "Pulwama-like attack" threat, the police officer said.
On receiving the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and the boy was questioned. After changing his statement frequently, he confessed to have written the letter to make easy money, the police said.
