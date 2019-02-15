LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pulwama Terror Attack: BJP Cancels all Political Programmes

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
New Delhi: All political programmes of BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, scheduled for Friday have been cancelled following the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kashmir.

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Top BJP leaders, including Modi and Shah, have been holding rallies and other political programmes in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Edited by: Aditya Sharma
