Pulwama Attack Aftermath: Curfew Lifted in Jammu, Normal Life Resumes
The curfew was enforced after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when an explosive-laden van rammed into their envoy.
Army soldiers stand guard near the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, on Feb 14, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Jammu: Authorities on Thursday lifted day curfew in Jammu, facilitating the resumption of normal activities in the city that saw massive protests following the Pulwama terror attack.
Markets reopened and public transport was back on the roads. Schools also reopened after a week-long closure due to curfew and restrictions.
Jammu District Magistrate Ramesh Kumar issued two orders announcing a relaxation of curfew in all areas of Jammu district from 7 AM to 6 PM for 11 hours.
The district magistrate initially ordered relaxation in the curfew in the entire city from 7 AM to 2 PM and later extended the relaxation period till 6 PM, as per the order.
However, prohibitory orders remained in force to maintain law and order, officials said.
Policemen were seen making rounds of the city early this morning to announce the relaxation of the curfew and asked people to resume their normal activities. 2G mobile Internet services have been restored in the district.
However, all colleges and universities in the district are closed.
"All examinations have been cancelled in Jammu University. There will be no teaching", JU PRO Vinay Thusoo said.
However, officials said the examination of 8th and 9th classes would be held as per schedule Thursday in all districts of Jammu province.
In case of restrictions in any area, the admit cards of students and identity cards of teachers will be treated as curfew passes, the officials said. Shops and business establishments reopened across the city, while public transport also resumed in most of the routes as people came out of their homes to buy essential commodities.
People in some areas complained of a shortage of vegetables, milk and ration and demanded that ATMs be made operational immediately as they are running out of cash. They also complained about the non-availability of public transport in some routes. All wine shops and bars will also remain closed.
