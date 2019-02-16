LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pulwama Terror Attack: PM Modi Leads Nation in Mourning Martyrs

Vigils and demonstrations took place around the country as people mourned the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack. 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the dastardly terror attacks on February 14, 2019.

Reuters

Updated:February 16, 2019, 2:03 AM IST
[caption id="attachment_2038299" align="alignnone" width="875"]Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2038337" align="alignnone" width="875"]Congress president Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2038293" align="alignnone" width="875"]Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat pays tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi, February 15, 2019. (PTI Photo) Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat pays tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi, February 15, 2019. (PTI Photo)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2038373" align="alignnone" width="875"]Students hold candles during a vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in Pulwama terror attack in south Kashmir, inside a temple in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters) Students hold candles during a vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in Pulwama terror attack in south Kashmir, inside a temple in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2038369" align="alignnone" width="875"]Students salute before a vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters) Students salute before a vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2038367" align="alignnone" width="875"]People attend a candle light vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in Pulwama terror attack, in New Delhi.(Image: Reuters) People attend a candle light vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in Pulwama terror attack, in New Delhi.(Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2038363" align="alignnone" width="875"]A man lights candles in front of a portrait of Bablu Santra, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) member, who was killed in Pulwama terror attack, in West Bengal. (Image: Reuters) A man lights candles in front of a portrait of Bablu Santra, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) member, who was killed in Pulwama terror attack, in West Bengal. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2038365" align="alignnone" width="875"]People attend a candle light vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in Pulwama terror attack, at India Gate in New Delhi.(Image: Reuters) People attend a candle light vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in Pulwama terror attack, at India Gate in New Delhi.(Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2038371" align="alignnone" width="875"]Students hold candles during a vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in Pulwama terror attack in south Kashmir, inside a temple in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters) Students hold candles during a vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in Pulwama terror attack in south Kashmir, inside a temple in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2038265" align="alignnone" width="875"]Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi on Friday. (Image: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2038217" align="alignnone" width="875"]Rahul Gandhi pays his respects to the CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama. Rahul Gandhi pays his respects to the CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama.[/caption]

| Edited by: NP Jayaraman
