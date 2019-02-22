English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pulwama Terror Attack: Telangana Govt Announces Rs 25 Lakh Ex-gratia for Families of CRPF Jawans
The announcement from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao came as he introduced in the Legislative Assembly, a resolution condemning the Pulwama attack.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the CRPF jawans and officials who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.
The announcement from the Chief Minister came as he introduced in the Legislative Assembly a resolution condemning the Pulwama attack.
Moving the resolution, the Chief Minister said the attack in Pulwama is an incident Indians will never forget. “The attack was not just on our soliders and jawans. Lip sympathy is not enough. It is our responsibility to protect the families of Veer Jawans. The entire country should remember their sacrifices.”
Joining the Chief Minister in expressing deep sympathies and condolences at the loss of lives of CRPF jawans, were members of all parties, which collectively welcomed the decision.
Leader of the Opposition Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said his party fully supported the views of the government on the Pulwama attack and there is an urgent need to strengthen our Intelligence system.
BJP’s Raja Sigh who also spoke briefly supported the resolution and asked KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing support to the cause of fighting terrorism.
