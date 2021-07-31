CHANGE LANGUAGE
Relative of Jaish Chief Masood Azhar & Pulwama Terror Attack's Key Conspirator Killed in Encounter in J&K
1-MIN READ

Relative of Jaish Chief Masood Azhar & Pulwama Terror Attack's Key Conspirator Killed in Encounter in J&K

Saifullah was one of the key conspirators on 2019 Pulwama terror attack, that killed 40 CRPF jawans.

Officials said that Abu Saifullah was the operational commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed in South Kashmir and was a relative of outfit founder Maulana Masood Azar.

Abu Saifullah aka ‘Lamboo’, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist and a resident of Pakistan’s Punjab province, was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Saifullah was one of the key conspirators on 2019 Pulwama terror attack, that killed 40 CRPF jawans. It is said that he had made the IED used in the attack.

Officials said that Saifullah was the operational commander of Jaish in South Kashmir. He was an expert in encrypted messaging applications, expert in IED-making and was mostly operating from Awantipora.

Sources said that he is also known as Adnan and was a close relative of Jaish founder Maulana Masood Azhar. Saifullah had infiltrated India in 2017 and was operational since then.

(details awaited)

July 31, 2021