Pune: 8 Cops Suspended for Rs 1.2 Cr Drug Seizure Case Errors

Image for representation. (Shutterstock)

Charas worth Rs 1.20 crore was seized last year, and the case was then transferred to Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad, they said.

Eight railway policemen from Pune have been placed under suspension after some irregularities were found in a contraband seizure case, officials said on Saturday. Charas worth Rs 1.20 crore was seized last year, and the case was then transferred to Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad, they said.

“Some errors were found in the case after which eight railway policemen, including an inspector, have been placed under suspension," an official said on condition of anonymity. Superintendent of Police (Pune GRP), Sadanand Wayse- Patil refused to comment stating the case was sub judice.

first published:June 05, 2021, 23:28 IST