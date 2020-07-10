Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to Go on 10-day Lockdown Starting July 13 as Covid-19 Cases Rise

In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, a 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13, a senior official said on Friday. The lockdown will come into force from midnight of July 13 and end on July 23, he said.

The district reported a record spike of 1,803 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the tally to 34,399, while the toll rose to 978.

The decision to enforce the lockdown was taken in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar here, the official said.

"A lockdown will be imposed in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and some other areas of the district considering the rise in COVID-19 cases," divisional commissioner (Pune division) Deepak Mhaisekar said.

The lockdown period between July 13 and July 18 will be stricter, wherein only milk shops, pharmacies and clinics will be allowed to operate, he said.

Emergency services have been excluded from the lockdown, he added.

Meanwhile, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said the decision was taken to break the chain of viral spread.

A detailed order about the lockdown will be issued soon, Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said.

Meanwhile, the lockdown with minimal exemptions is in force in Thane city till July 12 has now been extended till July 19, a senior official said on Friday. The order was issued by Thane Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

This "total" lockdown, as part of which most shops were closed and essential items ordered to be home delivered, was enforced on July 2 for a period of 10 days.

As on Thursday night, Thane city accounts for 12,053 of the district's 48,856 COVID-19 cases. The TMC limits account for 5.23 per cent of the cases and 4.80 per cent of deaths in Maharashtra.