Pune Bandh Today to Protest Maha Guv's 'Shivaji' Remark; Here's What Will be Closed

Prominent Maratha organisation Sambhaji Brigade along with several other organisations and opposition parties will hold a silent march in Pune on Tuesday as part of their call for a bandh in the city.

Under the banner “Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar", the bandh is being held to protest the alleged remarks made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP leaders on Chhatrapati Shivaji that stirred up controversy last month.

The Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar forum said in a statement that a silent march will start at 9.30 am on Tuesday after offering flowers at the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Deccan, reported CNBC-TV18.

The march would traverse the Alka Theatre Chowk, Laxmi Road, and Belbaug Chowk before arriving at Lal Mahal, where the Maratha monarch Chhatrapati Shivaji was born and raised. A public demonstration will be conducted close to the Lal Mahal.

Shops including groceries, bakeries will be closed between 10 am to 3 pm in Pune on Tuesday, as per an India.com report. Other clothing stores and shops which support the bandh will also remain closed till 3 pm.

Meanwhile, petrol pumps, CNG pumps and essential medical shops will remain operational, as per the report.

