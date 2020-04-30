Pune-based Defence Institute Develops Microwave Steriliser That Can Disintegrate Coronavirus

Pune-based Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) has developed a microwave steriliser 'Atulya' that can disintegrate the novel coronavirus, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

"The virus gets disintegrated by differential heating (of Atulya) in the range of 56 degrees to 60 degrees Celsius," the ministry said in a release.

The DIAT is a deemed university under the ministry's Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Atulya is a cost-effective solution that can be operated in portable or fixed installations, the ministry said.

"This system (steriliser) was tested for human/operator safety and has been found to be safe. Depending upon the size and shape of various objects, time of sterilisation is from 30 seconds to one minute," it said.

Atulya weighs around three kilograms and it can be used for sterilisation of non-metallic objects only, the ministry said.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 33,600 people and claimed 1,075 lives in the country till now.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365