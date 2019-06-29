Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pune-Based Family Consumes Pesticide, Couple Dead And Son Unconscious

The deceased were identified as Vinod Ramakant Joshi (59) and his wife Meena Joshi (50). Their 17-year-old son was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pune-Based Family Consumes Pesticide, Couple Dead And Son Unconscious
Image for representation only.
Loading...

Kolhapur: A Pune-based labour contractor and his wife allegedly committed suicide by drinking pesticide on account of financial troubles in a lodge here, police said Saturday.

Their teenage son too consumed pesticide and was battling for life in a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Ramakant Joshi (59) and his wife Meena Joshi (50). Their 17-year-old son was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Vinod worked as a labour contractor in Pune, police said.

However, his business was apparently not doing well for the last one year, they said.

Earlier this week the couple told their relatives that they were going to Kolhapur to visit the famous Ambabai temple.

They arrived here on June 24 and checked into a lodge in Laxmipuri area. They would be staying there for four days and should not be disturbed during their stay, they told the staff.

Vinod and his son went out on Wednesday night and returned half an hour later. Before going to his room, Vinod picked two bottles of water from the reception counter.

As none of them stepped out of the room for the next two days, lodge employees knocked on the door Friday but there was no response.

The lodge owner then called police.

Inspector Sanjay More and a team from Laxmipuri Police Station entered the room by breaking open the door and found that Vinod and his wife were dead while their son was unconscious.

A note found in Vinod's pocket said they were ending their lives by drinking pesticide.

Three bottles of pesticide were found in the room.

Police suspect that they drank pesticide on Wednesday night. Further probe is on.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram