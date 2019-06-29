Pune-Based Family Consumes Pesticide, Couple Dead And Son Unconscious
The deceased were identified as Vinod Ramakant Joshi (59) and his wife Meena Joshi (50). Their 17-year-old son was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.
Image for representation only.
Kolhapur: A Pune-based labour contractor and his wife allegedly committed suicide by drinking pesticide on account of financial troubles in a lodge here, police said Saturday.
Their teenage son too consumed pesticide and was battling for life in a hospital.
The deceased were identified as Vinod Ramakant Joshi (59) and his wife Meena Joshi (50). Their 17-year-old son was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.
Vinod worked as a labour contractor in Pune, police said.
However, his business was apparently not doing well for the last one year, they said.
Earlier this week the couple told their relatives that they were going to Kolhapur to visit the famous Ambabai temple.
They arrived here on June 24 and checked into a lodge in Laxmipuri area. They would be staying there for four days and should not be disturbed during their stay, they told the staff.
Vinod and his son went out on Wednesday night and returned half an hour later. Before going to his room, Vinod picked two bottles of water from the reception counter.
As none of them stepped out of the room for the next two days, lodge employees knocked on the door Friday but there was no response.
The lodge owner then called police.
Inspector Sanjay More and a team from Laxmipuri Police Station entered the room by breaking open the door and found that Vinod and his wife were dead while their son was unconscious.
A note found in Vinod's pocket said they were ending their lives by drinking pesticide.
Three bottles of pesticide were found in the room.
Police suspect that they drank pesticide on Wednesday night. Further probe is on.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar - In Need of Ugly Biggies, not Pretty Starts
- Mumbai Police Gives 'Green Signal' to Man Who Pointed Out Traffic Defunct
- Reports Claim Athiya Shetty is in a Serious Relationship with Indian Cricketer K L Rahul
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
- Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s