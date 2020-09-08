Pune Becomes First District in India to Register Over 2 Lakh Coronavirus Cases

Driven by a surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days, Pune has become the first district in the country to record more than two lakh cases. As per data of the Maharashtra government's health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district reached 2,03,468 on Monday after 4,165 more people tested positive for the disease.

Officials here said increased testing was one of the main reasons for the surge in cases in the district. Pune crossed the one lakh-mark on August 5 and in a month's time, the cases have doubled in the district, according to official figures.

Compared to Pune, Delhi reported 1,93,526 COVID-19 cases till Monday, while Mumbai recorded 1,57,410 cases. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Pune is around 22 per cent, Collector Rajesh Deshmukh told.