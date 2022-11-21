CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pune Bridge Pile-up: Absconding Truck Driver, His Assistant Held
Pune Bridge Pile-up: Absconding Truck Driver, His Assistant Held

PTI

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 23:34 IST

Pune, India

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

City police on Monday arrested the driver of the truck, which had hit several vehicles on a Mumbai-Bengaluru highway stretch and caused a pile-up, and his assistant from Pimpri Chinchwad township, an official said.

At least 24 vehicles were damaged late Sunday evening when the truck hit multiple vehicles on the downward slope of Navale bridge on the highway in Pune, injuring more than 20 people, eight of them hospitalised, an official had said.

"The driver of the truck, Maniram Yadav, and his assistant, Lalit Yadav, were arrested from Chakan area of Pimpri Chinchwad neighbouring Pune," said Shailesh Sankhe, senior police inspector.

Both of them hail from Madhya Pradesh.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

November 21, 2022
last updated:November 21, 2022, 23:34 IST