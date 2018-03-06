GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pune Cantonment Board Recruitment 2018: 77 Teacher, Engineer, Clerk & Other Posts, Apply Before 7th April

Pune Cantonment Board aims to recruit eligible candidates for 12 different posts including Assistant Medical Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil & Electrical), Teachers (B.Ed + D.Ed), Health Inspector, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Junior Clerks, Driver, Hindi Typist and Health Assistant.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 6, 2018, 2:00 PM IST
Picture for representation.
Pune Cantonment Board Recruitment 2018 to fill 77 vacancies has begun on the official website of Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) - punecantonmentboard.org.

PCB aims to recruit eligible candidates for 12 different posts including Assistant Medical Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil & Electrical), Teachers (B.Ed + D.Ed), Health Inspector, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Junior Clerks, Driver, Hindi Typist and Health Assistant. Candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below and apply on or before 7th April 2018:

How to apply for Pune Cantonment Board Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://punecantonmentboard.org/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, jobs ‘Click here for the job application form’
Step 3 – Click on ‘View’ given in front of relevant job listing and then click on ‘Apply Now’
Step 4 – Fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://punecb.in/jobs

Pune Cantonment Board Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details
1. Assistant Medical Officer: 4
2. Junior Engineer (Civil) - 3
3. Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 1
4. Teacher B.Ed - 10
5. Teacher D.Ed - 26
6. Health Inspector - 3
7. Staff Nurse - 8
8. Lab Technician - 2
9. Junior Clerks - 18
10. Driver - 10
11. Hindi Typist - 1
12. Health Assistant - 1

Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years (except Assistant Medical Officer – 18-30 years)

Eligibility Criteria & Pay Scale:
The eligibility criteria, academic qualification and pay scale differs for all jobs, therefore, candidates must click on the pdf given in front of relevant job to read the requirements in detail.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test followed by a Skill Test (as per requirement of the post)

Live TV

