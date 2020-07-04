INDIA

1-MIN READ

Pune City Mayor Murlidhar Mohol Tests Positive for Covid-19

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol. (Twitter/@mohol_murlidhar)

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 8:23 PM IST
Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Mohol said that he took the test after he experienced slight fever, and his results were positive. He added that his condition, however, was stable. "I got tested for #COVID-19 with a slight fever, and it came back positive. My condition is stable and I will be back to you soon," he wrote on the microblogging website.

Yesterday, Mohol had attended a review meeting with Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other senior officials.

