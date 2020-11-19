Pune Civic Body Braces for Second Covid-19 Wave, Warns Active Cases Can Cross 19,000-mark

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is bracing for a second wave of coronavirus infections following a whopping spike in the active Covid-19 cases for the past two days. Authorities have warned that the number of active cases could cross 19,500.

“I appeal to Pune residents to take care and beat the virus. We have done it earlier and we will do it again,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal told Indian Express.

Pune has witnessed the highest number of active cases- 17,781 on September 20, but the second wave of infections may entail a higher number of active cases, pushing the tally beyond 19,500, Agarwal added.

While the civic body is bracing for another surge amid changing weather, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol told IE, “we all need to take extra care to avoid the possible worsening of the pandemic situation. We could avoid the second wave by fighting it together.”

Claiming that the state-run hospitals have adequate facilities to accommodate more patients, PMC anticipated that 40 per cent of patients were likely to be in-home isolation, while 60 per cent would be in institutional isolation, of which 45 per cent would be in Covid care centres and 15 per cent would need oxygen support.

Keeping in mind the previous infections surge, PMC expects that around 8,800 patients can be admitted in Covid care centres, which can accommodate 10,000 patients. However, most of these centres across the city are temporarily shut due to lack of patients. But the civic body has said that these centres will be made operational as and when needed.

Reportedly, the civic body also expects a surge in demand for around 2,934 oxygen beds, including 2,347 oxygen beds and 294 ICU beds each with ventilators and without ventilators. It has claimed to have 3,244 oxygen beds, 446 ICU beds with ventilators and 401 ICU beds without ventilators, to accommodate Covid-19 patients.

On Wednesday, 384 new cases were reported more than double the number of recovered patients the same day- 168. The number of active cases in the city is 4,386, while six succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 4,401.