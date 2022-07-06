CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#EknathShinde#MumbaiRain#IndvsEng
Home » News » India » Pune Civic Deputy Commissioner and Wife Booked for disproportionate assets: ACB Raids
1-MIN READ

Pune Civic Deputy Commissioner and Wife Booked for disproportionate assets: ACB Raids

Disproportionate Assets: Pune Civic Deputy Commissioner, Wife Booked by Maha ACB

Disproportionate Assets: Pune Civic Deputy Commissioner, Wife Booked by Maha ACB

Vijay Landage deputy commissioner with Pune Municipal Corporation was booked by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for possessing assets disproportionate.

Pune: Vijay Landage (49), deputy commissioner of the PMC’s sky sign department, and his wife have been booked under relevant provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

A deputy commissioner with the Pune Municipal Corporation was booked by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of his income, an official said on Tuesday.

Also read: Muslim Spiritual Guru ‘Sufi Baba’ Shot Dead in Nashik

“A scrutiny of the ACB for the period between 2000 and 2021 showed that the official and his wife allegedly possessed assets worth Rs 1,02,60,993, which is disproportionate to their known sources of income,” he informed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

first published:July 06, 2022, 09:47 IST