Pune Cops Arrest Clean-up Marshal in Connection With Minor Gangrape Case

Pune police recently made a 17th arrest in the gang-rape case of a 14-year-old girl. The police have arrested a clean-up marshal from Mumbai’s Thane area. Police said that the man allegedly raped the minor girl when she went to Mumbai after she was freed by the culprits in Pune late on September 1. The girl reportedly boarded a bus to Mumbai to meet her friend. According to the police, the clean-up marshal has no link to the other accused arrested in Pune earlier.

According to the reports, the minor had gone to Pune railway station to travel outside the city to meet a friend but she was abducted from the station by an auto-rickshaw driver. The 14-years-old was raped by the driver and his friends at different places in the city for the next several hours.

The police in the investigation have found that 13 persons, including two Railway employees and several auto-rickshaw drivers, were involved. They abducted her on the night of August 31 and held her captive till September 1. During this, they sexually abused and raped her.

The police have also arrested the 20-year-old friend, who the girl was planning to meet. Later, the girl travelled with her friend from Mumbai to Chandigarh by train. On September 5, the girl was tracked in Chandigarh by the police. In the two lodges, where the girl was taken by the accused, their managers have also been arrested. Police stated that this could not have been done without the negligence or involvement of the two managers.

Speaking on the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil said, “The crime has been committed at many locations. This case requires sensitive handling of every piece of information that comes up. Multiple teams are investigating different aspects of the case… we will try to register a charge sheet in the case within the stipulated time frame of 60 days.”

Officials mentioned that a fast-track court will hear the case under the framework for cases of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Considering the seriousness of the case, Police had earlier said that they had decided to seek the appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor.

