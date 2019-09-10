Pune Cops Halt Chief Minister Fadnavis' Convoy for Heart Transplant Green Corridor
This incidentally was the 100th green corridor created by the traffic cops in the state's second largest city for organ transplantation.
Representative image
Pune: Traffic police in Pune came in for praise from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after his convoy was deprioritised to ensure speedy transportation of a heart for transplant through a green corridor.
According to officials, a donor's heart was being flown to the city's Lohegaon airport on a chartered plane from a Solapur-based hospital for transplant scheduled to take place at Ruby Hall Clinic here on Friday evening.
"Around 5:45pm, the heart was being moved on the green corridor to Ruby Hall Hospital. Around the same time, the CM's convoy was to leave from Lohegaon airport towards the city. We asked the CM's convoy to wait and gave priority to the green corridor," a senior police official said on Tuesday.
Fadnavis praised the traffic police's diligence by tweeting, "Well done @PuneCityPolice ! That's the way it should be! Wishing the person getting new heart, a speedy recovery!."
