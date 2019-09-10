Take the pledge to vote

Pune Cops Search Noida House of DU Professor Hany Babu over 2017 Elgaar Parishad Case

Confirming the development, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar said no arrest has been made by them. Babu (45) teaches English at DU.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
Delhi University professor Hany Babu.
Pune: Pune Police on Tuesday conducted searches at the residence of Delhi University (DU) professor Hany Babu in Noida in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the 2017 Elgaar Parishad case being probed by them for alleged Maoist links, a senior officer said here.

Confirming the development, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar said no arrest has been made by them. Babu (45) teaches English at DU.

"We have conducted a search operation at Babu's residence in Noida in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case registered at the Vishrambaug police station in Pune," Pawar said, adding that police have recovered some electronic devices.

The Elgaar conclave was held at historic Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima.

According to police, speeches made at the conclave aggravated the caste violence around Koregaon Bhima village in the district on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were left injured.

Police have so far arrested nine persons in the case.

