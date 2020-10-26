Pune Crime Branch Busts Another Drug Racket, Seizes MD Worth Over Rs 10 Lakh; 2 Held

A team of Pune police crime branch on Monday conducted a raid on a location close to Mumbai-Pune expressway near Katraj area and seized 212 grams of MD drug, which according to police, is of worth Rs 10.6 lakhs in an open market.

During the raid, the police have also arrested two people, who have confessed to have been associated with a larger drug racket. A car along with two mobile phones have also been seized.

Speaking to CNN-News18, a senior crime branch officer said, "We have been conducting few raids and during the interrogation of a previous accused, we laid a trap. We have arrested two people. The accused so far have confessed to have been a part of a larger racket. We will soon arrest more people."

It is also to be noted that this is the fifth seizure of MD drug by the Pune Crime Branch in past few days.

Earlier this month, the crime branch officials had busted a Rs 20 crore MD drug racket. More than nine people were arrested, including an African national for manufacturing as well as sale of drugs in various parts of the Pune city.