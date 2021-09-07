Pune Doctor Murdered Inside Her Flat, Police in Search of Husband

A 32-year-old doctor of a government hospital was allegedly hammered and stabbed to death at her flat in Pune on Monday.

According to police, the doctor was found lying in a pool of blood inside her flat in Borhadewadi, Moshi, under Bhosari MIDC police station jurisdiction. “We rushed her to the Pimpri Municipal Corporation’s YCM Hospital for treatment but doctors declared her dead,” said Pune Police.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Sarla Salve. The victim used to practise at the government hospital. Police have identified the accused husband as Vijaykumar Salve, 35. He works as a Talathi in Pune.

A senior police officer stationed at the Bhosari police station said that a note was also found beside the victim’s body. “The note was allegedly written by her husband and left beside her body. The note stated that as she was not cooperating with him and that’s why he took the drastic step to kill her,” the officer said.

The officer further said that during their probe, they learnt that the duo had married each other in 2019. “Their marriage was a love marriage and the flat where the deceased’s body was recovered was bought by them recently,” added the officer.

The police officer added that on Monday, a few common friends of the two alerted the police of some mishappening. “Their friends suspected some foul play after they found the mobile phone of the victim and the accused switched off,” added the officer.

“As we were alerted, we rushed to their flat to enquire. On seeing blood flowing out of their flat, we broke open the door and found the doctor lying in a pool of blood,” added the officer.

The Bhosari MIDC police officer added, “On questioning their friends, we have learnt that the duo, soon after their marriage, started quarrelling with each other on various issues. Many times the doctor was physically tortured by the accused,” added the officer.

“We are conducting raids to nab the accused. We have registered an FIR against Vijaykumar under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections,” the officer added.

