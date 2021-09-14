CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pune Food Delivery Agent Allegedly Molests Woman; Offence Registered

An offence has been registered against an unidentified food delivery agent for allegedly molesting a woman while riding past her in Pune (Representational photo: PTI)

The police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the identity of the accused, he added.

An offence has been registered against an unidentified food delivery agent for allegedly molesting a woman while riding past her in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra’s Pune, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Wakad area of Pimpri Chinchwad late on Sunday night, an official said.

According to the police, the woman runs a small eatery in the area with her husband. “The complainant was on her way home after closing the eatery with her husband and son around 11.45 pm, when a food delivery man came on a motorcycle from behind and allegedly passed a remark and touched her inappropriately, outraging her modesty," an official from Wakad police station.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the IPC, he said. arrest

first published:September 14, 2021, 18:28 IST