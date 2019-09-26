Pune Govt to Take Action against Hospitals, Doctors Violating Dengue Treatment Protocol

Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to take strict action against private hospitals or doctors found prescribing wrong treatment for dengue and spreading fear among patients.

“The ongoing erratic spells of rain in the city, followed by humid temperatures have created favourable conditions for breeding of mosquitoes,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant medical officer of health, who is also the head of the insect control department.

“It has come to our notice that in some private hospitals in the city, when a case of suspected dengue is admitted to the hospital, unnecessary admission and plasma/platelet transfusion is prescribed, instead of following standard protocol. Hospitals must strictly follow protocol outlined by the PMC health department. Strict action will be taken against any private hospital or individual practitioner, found violating the same,” added Dr Wavare.

As many as 219 positive cases of dengue have been identified by the PMC health department, out of 1,224 suspected cases from the samples sent by the hospitals. In June and July, 100 positive cases each and 168 cases in August, were recorded by the PMC officials.

Dr Wavare also made an appeal to the residents to destroy mosquito breeding sites near their homes.

“If not every day, then, at least twice a week, check your fridges, flower pots, money plants, fountains, overhead tanks or any other place when there is a possibility of water accumulation. In most cases, we found that dengue mosquitoes were breeding inside the patient’s house,” said Dr Wavare.

