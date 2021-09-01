Pune: Husband, in-laws Demand 1 Kg Gold, 2 Flats; Torture Woman

A Pune woman was allegedly being tortured by her in-laws for almost a year after her family failed to meet their dowry demands. The incident came to light after the victim lodged a complaint with the Pune Police against her husband and in-laws.

According to Pune Police, a case under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498A (husband or husband’s relative subjecting a woman to cruelty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) and Section 3/4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, was registered soon after a complaint was filed by the woman at the Bibwewadi police station.

A senior police officer at the Bibwewadi police station told the media that the woman, in her complaint, mentioned that her in-laws for the last year were mentally and physically torturing her for not fulfilling dowry demands.

The police officer added that the victim and her parents were being asked to give one kilogram of gold and two fully furnished flats in Pune city as dowry. “The victim told us that they used to torture her and warn her of dire consequences,” added police.

The Bibwewadi Police told the media that the victim in her complaint has specified that her father-in-law would get angry with her for failing to fulfil their dowry demands.

The victim has filed a complaint against Ashish Bhalchandra Dhone, Ashish Bhalchandra Dhone, Rekha Bhalchandra Dhone, Sangram Bhalchandra Dhone, Tanvi Sangram Dhon, Nilima Raviraj Jadhav and Raviraj Raosaheb Jadhav.

According to Bibwewadi Police, they are investigating the facts of the case, and arrests will be made accordingly.

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old woman was allegedly stripped and smeared with ashes by her in-laws, as part of a black magic ritual to give birth to a male child in Pune’s Chakan area. The victim has lodged a case against her in-laws and the godman. The victim has accused her in-laws of also torturing her for dowry.

