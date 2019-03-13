LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pune Man Attacks Wife With Chopper for Ignoring Him and Watching 'Pakistani Drama'

Nayab was arrested by the Swargate police and booked for attempt to murder after his wife registered a complaint against him Monday evening.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pune Man Attacks Wife With Chopper for Ignoring Him and Watching 'Pakistani Drama'
Image for representation.
Loading...
Pune: A 40-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife with a chopper after he felt she was giving
more importance to watching a show, 'Pakistani Drama', on her mobile phone than speaking to him, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Asif Sattar Nayab, has a business of installing hoardings and stays with his family in the
Salisbury Park area, they said.

Nayab was arrested by the Swargate police and booked for attempt to murder after his wife registered a complaint
against him Monday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the couple had a quarrel Monday morning.

"The woman had sent her son to bring milk from a shop but when she found that the milk pouch was damaged and some
milk had spilt over, she started scolding him.

"Listening to her voice, Asif intervened, which led to a heated argument between the couple," said a senior officer
from the Swargate police station.

The woman, in her complaint, said the quarrel escalated in the evening when Nayab came home and found she was not speaking to him, he said.

"When Asif came home from work, his wife went to the bedroom. When he went to the bedroom to speak to her, she kept
watching a show named 'Pakistani Drama' on her mobile.

"Asif felt she was ignoring him and giving more importance to the show on her mobile phone. Felt ignored, Asif attacked her with a chopper (a knife-like tool) in which her right hand's thumb broke," the officer said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram