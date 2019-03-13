English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pune Man Attacks Wife With Chopper for Ignoring Him and Watching 'Pakistani Drama'
Nayab was arrested by the Swargate police and booked for attempt to murder after his wife registered a complaint against him Monday evening.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Pune: A 40-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife with a chopper after he felt she was giving
more importance to watching a show, 'Pakistani Drama', on her mobile phone than speaking to him, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Asif Sattar Nayab, has a business of installing hoardings and stays with his family in the
Salisbury Park area, they said.
Nayab was arrested by the Swargate police and booked for attempt to murder after his wife registered a complaint
against him Monday evening, the police said.
According to the police, the couple had a quarrel Monday morning.
"The woman had sent her son to bring milk from a shop but when she found that the milk pouch was damaged and some
milk had spilt over, she started scolding him.
"Listening to her voice, Asif intervened, which led to a heated argument between the couple," said a senior officer
from the Swargate police station.
The woman, in her complaint, said the quarrel escalated in the evening when Nayab came home and found she was not speaking to him, he said.
"When Asif came home from work, his wife went to the bedroom. When he went to the bedroom to speak to her, she kept
watching a show named 'Pakistani Drama' on her mobile.
"Asif felt she was ignoring him and giving more importance to the show on her mobile phone. Felt ignored, Asif attacked her with a chopper (a knife-like tool) in which her right hand's thumb broke," the officer said.
more importance to watching a show, 'Pakistani Drama', on her mobile phone than speaking to him, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Asif Sattar Nayab, has a business of installing hoardings and stays with his family in the
Salisbury Park area, they said.
Nayab was arrested by the Swargate police and booked for attempt to murder after his wife registered a complaint
against him Monday evening, the police said.
According to the police, the couple had a quarrel Monday morning.
"The woman had sent her son to bring milk from a shop but when she found that the milk pouch was damaged and some
milk had spilt over, she started scolding him.
"Listening to her voice, Asif intervened, which led to a heated argument between the couple," said a senior officer
from the Swargate police station.
The woman, in her complaint, said the quarrel escalated in the evening when Nayab came home and found she was not speaking to him, he said.
"When Asif came home from work, his wife went to the bedroom. When he went to the bedroom to speak to her, she kept
watching a show named 'Pakistani Drama' on her mobile.
"Asif felt she was ignoring him and giving more importance to the show on her mobile phone. Felt ignored, Asif attacked her with a chopper (a knife-like tool) in which her right hand's thumb broke," the officer said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: The Biggest Global Mobile Gaming Tournament is Official
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Over-the-top Luxury Car As Nick Jonas' 'Sucker' Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- They May Get Married in Future: Jackie Shroff Addresses Tiger-Disha's Romance Rumours
- Murder Most Fowl: Chickens 'Teamed Up' to Kill Fox Trying to Enter Their Coop
- Will Rohit Shetty Make a Female Cop Film to Complete His 'Singham' Universe? His Response
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results