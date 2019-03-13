Pune Man Attacks Wife With Chopper for Ignoring Him and Watching 'Pakistani Drama'

A 40-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife with a chopper after he felt she was givingmore importance to watching a show, 'Pakistani Drama', on her mobile phone than speaking to him, police said on Tuesday.The accused, Asif Sattar Nayab, has a business of installing hoardings and stays with his family in theSalisbury Park area, they said.Nayab was arrested by the Swargate police and booked for attempt to murder after his wife registered a complaintagainst him Monday evening, the police said.According to the police, the couple had a quarrel Monday morning."The woman had sent her son to bring milk from a shop but when she found that the milk pouch was damaged and somemilk had spilt over, she started scolding him."Listening to her voice, Asif intervened, which led to a heated argument between the couple," said a senior officerfrom the Swargate police station.The woman, in her complaint, said the quarrel escalated in the evening when Nayab came home and found she was not speaking to him, he said."When Asif came home from work, his wife went to the bedroom. When he went to the bedroom to speak to her, she keptwatching a show named 'Pakistani Drama' on her mobile."Asif felt she was ignoring him and giving more importance to the show on her mobile phone. Felt ignored, Asif attacked her with a chopper (a knife-like tool) in which her right hand's thumb broke," the officer said.