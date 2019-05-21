English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pune Man Eats Burger with Broken Glass Pieces at Popular Eatery, Spits Blood
A manager at the Burger King outlet denied any knowledge of the incident, saying that he was on leave at that time.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Pune: A complaint by a customer alleging a glass pieces being found in a burger at a Burger King outlet here last week is being investigated, a police officer said on Monday.
"We have registered a complaint by the customer last Saturday (May 18) against Burger King. We are awaiting medical reports from the hospital before taking further steps," investigating officer Inspector Deepak Lagad, of the Deccan Gymkhana Police Station, told IANS.
Complainant, Sajit Pathan, 31, an autorickshaw driver, had gone for a lunch with his friends at the outlet at the FC Road on last Wednesday. He ordered burgers, fries and soft drinks for all his friends, but when he took a bite of his burger, suddenly choked, complained of pain in his throat and spat out blood.
His friends, suspecting something may have stuck in his throat, checked Pathan's burger and allegedly found some broken glass pieces in it.
They rushed him to a nearby hospital and then to Sahyadri Hospital and paid Rs 15,000 for his immediate treatment, but were advised to return the following day.
The next day, they again spent more than double the amount but the doctors assured that the glass pieces would naturally exit his body through excretion.
Contacted for a response, a manager at the Burger King outlet, who identified himself as Siddharth, denied any knowledge of the incident, saying that he was on leave at that time.
According to Lagad, the victim's condition is now fine and he is moving around normally, but the investigations would continue in the matter.
A first information report invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) based on the victim's complaint and his medical reports have been registered, he said, adding that police have scanned the CCTV footage when the alleged incident took place, but prima facie, there was no evidence of glass pieces in the burger.
"We have registered a complaint by the customer last Saturday (May 18) against Burger King. We are awaiting medical reports from the hospital before taking further steps," investigating officer Inspector Deepak Lagad, of the Deccan Gymkhana Police Station, told IANS.
Complainant, Sajit Pathan, 31, an autorickshaw driver, had gone for a lunch with his friends at the outlet at the FC Road on last Wednesday. He ordered burgers, fries and soft drinks for all his friends, but when he took a bite of his burger, suddenly choked, complained of pain in his throat and spat out blood.
His friends, suspecting something may have stuck in his throat, checked Pathan's burger and allegedly found some broken glass pieces in it.
They rushed him to a nearby hospital and then to Sahyadri Hospital and paid Rs 15,000 for his immediate treatment, but were advised to return the following day.
The next day, they again spent more than double the amount but the doctors assured that the glass pieces would naturally exit his body through excretion.
Contacted for a response, a manager at the Burger King outlet, who identified himself as Siddharth, denied any knowledge of the incident, saying that he was on leave at that time.
According to Lagad, the victim's condition is now fine and he is moving around normally, but the investigations would continue in the matter.
A first information report invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) based on the victim's complaint and his medical reports have been registered, he said, adding that police have scanned the CCTV footage when the alleged incident took place, but prima facie, there was no evidence of glass pieces in the burger.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan's Junaid Khan Reacts With Ambiguous Tweet After World Cup Axe
- Dear Game of Thrones, Which Green Eyes were Arya Stark Supposed to Shut?
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results