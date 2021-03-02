Pune Man Kills PHD Scholar After Learning About His Wedding Plan, Then Attempts Suicide

The Pune police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old interior designer for killing a research fellow, aged 30, in Pune

Sudharshan Baburao Pandit, a researcher at the National Chemical Laboratory in the Pashan area of Pune, was killed by his lover, Raviraj Kshirsagar, after the latter learnt about his forthcoming wedding to someone else, police said.

“Both accused and deceased met each other through dating application some time back. After knowing that the victim (in this case) was getting married, the accused killed him in a brutal way and tried to die by suicide as well,” Pankaj Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4), Pune was quoted as saying by ANI.

On February 27, Pandit was found brutally murdered in Pashan area. His face was crushed with stones and throat was slit. Police identified him from the documents in his wallet. During the investigation, police received information that a person who was in contact with the deceased had attempted suicide. He later confessed to the crime.