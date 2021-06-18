Pune Man Missing After 'Killing' Wife, 7-year-old Autistic Child

In a horrifying case, a man working as the regional manager of a private company allegedly killed his wife and son in Pune, the Pune Mirror has reported.

The accused, Abid Shaikh, is now absconding, police said. His son Ayan Shaikh, 7, and his wife Alia Shaikh, 35, were found dead on Tuesday.

The body of the woman was discovered in Saswad, and the body of the seven-year-old boy was discovered near Katraj new tunnel. The woman’s murder case was filed at Saswad police station, while the boy’s murder case was filed at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Alia’s autopsy revealed that she had been battered to death, whereas Ayan’s autopsy revealed that he died of strangulation. Abid Shaikh, the suspect, is being sought by seven police squads. “Our team is probing the case,” DCP Sagar Patil said. “The man has disappeared. Seven teams are on the lookout for him. A case has been filed under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

All authorities have been given a lookout notice for the suspect by the police. According to the authorities, the suspect may attempt to exit the country as he has previously visited Dubai. The last known location of Abid was in the Lohegaon area. Lookout notifications have been issued, and the relevant authorities have been notified, the report said.

The bodies of the mother and the young child were discovered in separate locations on Tuesday, while Shaikh has been missing since then. A lookout notice has been issued to find the suspected husband Abid, who leased a car and took his family away from June 11 to 14. Abid and his family travelled from Saswad to Dive Ghat on June 14. Around 8.30 p.m., authorities believe he killed Alia in the automobile.

Alia talked to her father on a WhatsApp call on June 14 at 8.30 p.m., according to the police, and then her phone was turned off. The Saswad police discovered Alia’s body. Abid then drove the automobile to the new Katraj tunnel. According to the authorities, the young boy was killed and his body dumped there.

On July 15, at 1 a.m., he abandoned the car near City Pride. The man was caught on camera parking his car in Market Yard and walking away towards Swargate.

Two iron pipes, the boy’s clothes, and food items were later discovered in the vehicle by the police. They also discovered numerous bloodstains on the back seat. According to the authorities, because no one else was in the car except the three, suspicion fell on Abid.

According to the police, the Sheikh family hails from Madhya Pradesh, and Abid had been in Pune since 2007 for a job. He recently relocated from Dhanori to Charholi.

Abid used to work for a private company, but she quit two and a half years ago to care for the child. The boy had been diagnosed with autism.

