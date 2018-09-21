English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pune Man Stabs Gay Partner for Refusing 'Second Round of Sex'
During the fight, the accused allegedly stabbed the complainant with a sharp-edged weapon.
Representative photo.(GETTY IMAGES)
Loading...
Pune: A 23-year-old homosexual man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his male partner, the Pune city police said Thursday.
A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, said a police official of Khadak police station.
The incident happened Wednesday morning at the 46-year-old complainant's residence, said the official.
"Both men were in relationship for the last couple of years. On Tuesday night, the accused visited the complainant and they had sex. When the complainant again wanted to have sex in the morning, the accused refused, which led to a fight," the officer said.
During the fight, the accused allegedly stabbed the complainant with a sharp-edged iron rod.
Speaking to News18, Inspector Umaji Rathod of Khadak police station, who is investigating the case said, "The duo met through a gay dating website. The complainant in his statement has mentioned that he was in a physical relationship with the accused for quite sometime. However, he was clueless about why he was attacked this time."
He is is now recovering in a hospital while the accused has been arrested. The 46-year-old has sustained injuries on head, face and right shoulder. While the complainant owns a business, the accused is unemployed. Police said that though 'forced sex' seems to be the reason behind the attack, they are probing the actual motive behind the attacks.
A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, said a police official of Khadak police station.
The incident happened Wednesday morning at the 46-year-old complainant's residence, said the official.
"Both men were in relationship for the last couple of years. On Tuesday night, the accused visited the complainant and they had sex. When the complainant again wanted to have sex in the morning, the accused refused, which led to a fight," the officer said.
During the fight, the accused allegedly stabbed the complainant with a sharp-edged iron rod.
Speaking to News18, Inspector Umaji Rathod of Khadak police station, who is investigating the case said, "The duo met through a gay dating website. The complainant in his statement has mentioned that he was in a physical relationship with the accused for quite sometime. However, he was clueless about why he was attacked this time."
He is is now recovering in a hospital while the accused has been arrested. The 46-year-old has sustained injuries on head, face and right shoulder. While the complainant owns a business, the accused is unemployed. Police said that though 'forced sex' seems to be the reason behind the attack, they are probing the actual motive behind the attacks.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn
- Google Tweaks Privacy Policy for Its Indian Payment App After Paytm Complaint
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 1997 Mega-Hit 'Ishq' is Nothing But a Classist Cringe-Fest
- Rhea Chakraborty Gets Heavily Trolled for Sharing These Pictures With Mahesh Bhatt
- Bigg Boss Day 4: S Sreesanth and Shivashish Mishra Get into a Heated Argument
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...