Pune Man Stabs Gay Partner for Refusing 'Second Round of Sex'

A 23-year-old homosexual man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his male partner, the Pune city police said Thursday.A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, said a police official of Khadak police station.The incident happened Wednesday morning at the 46-year-old complainant's residence, said the official."Both men were in relationship for the last couple of years. On Tuesday night, the accused visited the complainant and they had sex. When the complainant again wanted to have sex in the morning, the accused refused, which led to a fight," the officer said.During the fight, the accused allegedly stabbed the complainant with a sharp-edged iron rod.Speaking to News18, Inspector Umaji Rathod of Khadak police station, who is investigating the case said, "The duo met through a gay dating website. The complainant in his statement has mentioned that he was in a physical relationship with the accused for quite sometime. However, he was clueless about why he was attacked this time."He is is now recovering in a hospital while the accused has been arrested. The 46-year-old has sustained injuries on head, face and right shoulder. While the complainant owns a business, the accused is unemployed. Police said that though 'forced sex' seems to be the reason behind the attack, they are probing the actual motive behind the attacks.