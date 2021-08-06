Pune Man Stabs Minor For Refusing To Buy Condoms

A man living in the Kharadi area of Pune has stabbed a minor friend when he refused to bring him a condom from the medical center. According to reports, the accused seized a knife from a nearby vehicle and stabbed the victim in the neck, severely injuring him. A case has been registered with the Chandannagar police in Pune.

The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Nilesh Waghmare. The victim, who is a resident of Tukaramnagar, had gone to the Thitewadi area to meet his friend Nilesh. After a while, Nilesh gave him some money and asked him to buy condoms from the medical center. However, the victim refused to do his bidding.

Angered by his minor friend’s refusal, Nilesh started verbally abusing and beating him up. Eyewitnesses said he picked up a knife from a vehicle that was parked nearby and stabbed the minor with it.

After the incident, the injured boy was quickly rushed to a hospital. A complaint was lodged by the minor’s family members against Nilesh. The police have registered a case against Nilesh under various sections, including Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for an attempt to murder. At present, the case is being investigated by the police.

