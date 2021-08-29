CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pune Man Who Used to Harrass Wife for Giving Birth to Girl Kills Her for 'Keeping TV on Through Night'

The accused fled but was later arrested. (File photo: PTI)

The incident took place in Chandiwadi in Maval tehsil here on Saturday morning, police said.

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after harassing her physically and mentally for several months for giving birth to a girl, the immediate provocation being the TV set in the home being on through the night, Pune police said on Sunday.

“Yogesh Jadhav, who used to harass his 20-year-old wife for giving birth to a girl seven months ago, strangled her after finding out that the television set in the house was on all through the night. The accused fled but was later arrested," a Shirgaon police station official said.

first published:August 29, 2021, 23:38 IST