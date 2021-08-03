Pune Mayor Demands More Relaxation in Covid-19 Restrictions

Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol, on Tuesday, demanded that the Maharashtra government should allow more relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas.

The Maharashtra government, on August 2, announced more relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions for 25 districts across the state. But Pune district was not in the list. The leaders of two municipal corporations, from all parties, have now demanded that the two civic bodies should get the benefit of eased restrictions offered by the state government.

Mayor Mohol said, “The BJP has spoken to the state government to meet the demands of the people. The citizens have done everything in their power to control and prevent the spread of the virus. Mumbai is getting more relaxation on COVID-19 curbs, then why not Pune?”

The mayor also said that the delay in announcing relaxations in PMC limits was causing problems to people. “They are suffering financially. The relaxations should be introduced at the earliest,” he said.

NCP city unit chief Prashant Jagtap said, “The positivity rate has remained below 5 percent in city and Pimpri Chinchwad for almost a month now. The state government should think about this and provide more relief for the people and should also ensure extension in business timings.”

President of the Federation of Traders Association Pune (FTAP), Fatehchand Ranka, said, “We want the timings to be changed from 11 am-7 pm to 11 am-8 pm on all seven days of the week to allow some recovery of the business.”

“We have written a letter to the authorities and they have ensured us to extend the shop timings in the coming next two-three days,” said Sachin Nivangune, president of the Pune District Retailers’ Association.

