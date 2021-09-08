Pune Minor Gang-rape: Cops Plan to Appoint Special Public Prosecutor to Fight Case

The Pune police plan to appoint a special public prosecutor to fight the case of alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl last month, a top official said. As sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been slapped against 14 accused in the case, the case will be tried in a fast track court, the police official said.

The 14-year-old girl, who was waiting at the Pune railway station to board a train to meet a friend after leaving home on August 31, was told by an autorickshaw driver that the train would be available the next day, after which he promised to find her accommodation for the night. However, he waylaid her and several of his associates, including auto-rickshaw drivers and two Class IV railway staff, gang-raped her at multiple places in the city, police had said.

"We intend to appoint a special public prosecutor in the case and as there is a provision in the POCSO Act itself, the case will be tried in a fast track court," Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said. According to police, the girl after being subjected to sexual assaults by the accused, headed to meet her friend. While investigating the missing complaint filed by the family, the police traced the girl to Chandigarh and was brought back and an offence was registered. "When the girl was brought back, she was in a mental shock. She was admitted to a hospital," said a police officer from Pune police.

So far, 14 persons have been arrested in connection with the case. "On the basis of CCTV footage from the railway station area, the first accused - rickshaw driver - was held and later as the chain of events unfolded, other accused were apprehended," the officer said.

