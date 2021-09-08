Pune Minor Gangrape Case: Police Arrest Six More, Including Girl's Friend

The Pune Police have arrested six more people in connection with the alleged abduction and gang rape of a 13-year-old girl from the Pune railway station last month.

A senior officer of Pune Police said, “Six more people, including the girl’s friend, have been arrested.” With Tuesday night’s arrest, a total of 14 people have been arrested by the Pune Police in connection with the gang rape of the minor girl.

Earlier, on Monday, the police had arrested eight people, including two railway employees and an auto-rickshaw driver for gangraping the girl multiple times in different locations of the city.

The eight arrested on Monday have been identified as Asif Feroz Pathan (36), Akbar Amar Shaikh (32), Azaruddin Islamuddin Ansari (27), Rafik Murtaja Shaikh (32), Mashak Abdulmajid Kanyal (27), Noib Naim Khan (24), Prashan Samuel Gaikwad (32), Rajkumar Ramangina Prasad (29). All the arrested are residents of Pune.

According to the police, the 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from Pune railway station on August 31 night by an auto-rickshaw driver. The auto-rickshaw driver had first raped the girl at a secluded place in the Pune railway station campus and then called his accomplices, including the two railway employees, who raped the girl at different locations.

A police officer, who is also a part of the investigating team, said, “The girl told them that the auto-rickshaw driver had approached her and offered her a ride home. He picked up his friend on the way and took her to a secluded place in the Pune railway campus and raped her.”

According to police, the minor was gangraped by at least 13 people and was physically abused for more than 48 hours.

The minor’s parents had lodged a missing complaint with the police on September 1 after she did not return home. The police, back then, had registered an abduction case as the girl was a minor.

Police have yet not cleared how and from where the girl was rescued. She is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital. According to the doctors of the hospital, the girl’s health is stable now.

The Pune Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363, 377 (unnatural sex) (kidnapping), 376 (d) (a) and several other sections under the POCSO act.

