Pune Most Livable City in India, Delhi Ranked 65 in Govt’s Ease of Living Index
According to the ministry, Navi Mumbai has been ranked three, followed by Greater Mumbai, Triputi, Chandigarh, Thane, Raipur, Indore, Vijaywada and Bhopal.
A view of Pune skyline. (Photo: Wikipedia)
New Delhi: Pune has been ranked first in the Ease of Living Index launched by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, with Navi Mumbai coming in second and Delhi languishing at 65.
According to the ministry, Greater Mumbai has been ranked three, followed by Triputi, Chandigarh, Thane, Raipur, Indore, Vijaywada and Bhopal.
The survey was conducted on 111 cities in the country.
Puri said the Ease of Living Index has been based on four parameters -- governance, social institutions, economic and physical infrastructure.
Chennai has been ranked 14 and New Delhi 65 . The housing and urban affairs minister said Kolkata refused to participate in the survey.
The Ease of Living Index is an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to help cities assess their liveability vis-a-vis global and national benchmarks and encourage cities to move towards an ‘outcome-based’ approach to urban planning and management.
