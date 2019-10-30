Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pune Municipal Corporation Fumigates Mosquito-breeding Points

Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health officials visited the spot and conducted fogging. This exercise came as a relief of thousands of residents.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation Fumigates Mosquito-breeding Points
Image for representation.

A number of mosquito-borne diseases have caused a number of health issues for health officials, as well as administrative authorities. Caused due to incessant rains and unhindered growth of mosquitoes, these vector-borne diseases have given a major toss to the health of a number of Indians. While the authorities and health officials are constantly taking up steps to control the spread of these vectors, the efforts seem to be going in vain. However, this is not stopping people to report hot mosquito breeding points, in and around their society.

Recently, on October 10, a Pune Mirror report highlighted the plight of Kharadi, a suburb near Pune, which was plagued by mosquitoes. These reports were complaints made by locals, who had claimed that several cases of dengue and chikungunya had cropped up in their area. Reportedly, the accumulation of rainwater near several open construction sites led to the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya, caused by Aedes mosquito. Following the report, the Municipal Corporation of Pune has decided to take in action.

To do this, Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health officials visited the spot and conducted fogging. This exercise came as a relief of thousands of residents. Additionally, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief of PMC and the head of the vector-borne diseases department also pledged in to take strict action, keeping the complaints in mind.

He said in a statement given to Pune Mirror, “The orders were given to conduct inspection of the sites and other areas to find breeding spots. Around four to five breeding spots were found which were destroyed. The breeding spots that were huge we released the gambusia fish that feed on mosquito larvae. The area was also fumigated and we will now keep a watch so that these spots do not crop up.”

An area resident, Santosh Patil, said, “Many locals were diagnosed with dengue and chikungunya. I am happy that the PMC has conducted the fumigation work and destroyed the breeding spots. They should keep a check on the same spots also in future.”

“We appreciate that PMC has cleared the hazard. But, what about initiating action against people for violating norms? The civic body must penalise people, if they find the mosquito breeding spots on their property,” added Pallavi Dhumal, another resident from the area.

