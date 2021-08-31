Pune Police ASI Found Dead at His Home; Suicide Suspected

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) working with the motor transport unit of Pune Police in Maharashtra was found dead at his home in Hadaspur area on Monday. The police suspect he could have died by suicide.

ASI Rajesh Mahajan, 50, who previously served in the Indian Army, was found dead at his home. The body has been sent for post-mortem. A suicide note believed to be written by him was also recovered from the house. The police have registered a case and further investigation is going on.

Mahajan had joined the police force after taking voluntary retirement from military service. He had been working in the Pune police force since the last few years.

According to police, Mahajan was on a leave for the past few days. On Monday afternoon, police received information from his neighbours that a foul smell was emanating from his house. The police visited his residence and found him hanging from the ceiling with a rope.

A police official said that preliminary investigation suggested that it was a suicide and a suicide note, believed to have been written by the deceased, has been recovered from the house.

“Mahajan had lost his wife last month. He was sad after this incident. He was not talking to his colleagues and neighbours. He started living in isolation. He seemed to be disturbed and hence may have taken this extreme step,” the official said.

The police have seized the suicide note and rope used in the incident. The neighbours are in a state of shock after the incident. The police officials are currently waiting for the post-mortem report.

The police said that the family of the deceased has been informed about the incident. The police said that the body will be given to the family after the post-mortem.

