Pune Police Teams Fan Out to Trace NCB Witness K P Gosavi Wanted in Cheating Case

At least two teams of Pune Police fanned out to trace K P Gosavi, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, who is wanted in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered against him here, an official said on Monday.

The Pune Police have already arrested Gosavi’s assistant Sherbano Kureshi in connection with the cheating case filed by one Chinmay Deshmukh who had alleged that Gosavi cheated him of Rs 3.09 lakh under the pretext of providing him with a job in Malaysia in the hotel industry.

Kureshi had received the money in her account. Pune Police had issued a lookout circular to prevent Gosavi from leaving the country.

Talking about some media reports stating that Gosavi wanted to surrender before the Pune Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Narnavare said he had not yet approached them.

“We came across reports in media in which he is heard saying about surrendering. We have alerted our teams in court and at the police station level, in case he turns himself in," she said.

The DCP said two teams of Pune Police are set out to trace Gosavi. A huge row has erupted after Gosavi was spotted in a selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after the latter was arrested by the NCB in connection with the cruise drugs case earlier this month.

A video clip that surfaced recently showed Gosavi purportedly recording audio of Aryan Khan at the NCB office in Mumbai, in which hotelier Kunal Jani, who was earlier arrested in a separate drugs case, was also briefly seen.

