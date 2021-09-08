Pune Rape Case ‘Disgrace to Humanity’, Perpetrators Won’t be Spared: Ajit Pawar

Calling the Pune minor gangrape case a “disgrace to humanity”, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday, assured that the perpetrators will not be spared. He said that most of the accused in the case have already been arrested and the manhunt for the remaining absconders was underway. The incident pertains to the kidnapping and gangrape of a 14-year-old girl on August 31 by an auto rickshaw driver and his friends.

“The incident of rape of a minor girl in Pune is shameful and outrageous and most of the accused have been arrested. Proceedings to arrest the remaining accused are underway,” Pawar said.

Pune police have arrested 14 accused, including the girl’s male friend, so far. There are six auto rickshaw drivers and two railway class four employees among the arrested suspects. Six of the 14 accused were arrested after Pawar’s statement. According to the police complaint, the minor girl was offered help from an auto-rickshaw driver at the railway station from where the accused took her to a house in a secluded area and raped her along with his friends.

Pawar said that in view of railway employees’ alleged involvement in the case, Railway Ministry will be requested to cooperate in “curbing such tendencies”. He also said that the police have been directed to stay more vigilant so that such incidents do not happen again.

According to the Indian Express, the minor girl was allegedly raped at various locations for several hours. After the horrific incident, her friend, who has been arrested, took her to Chandigarh. Police said the victim’s acquaintance, a 20-year-old, was arrested for taking the girl to Chandigarh despite knowing that she was a minor.

Police will establish the sequence of events by taking the accused to places where the minor was raped.

