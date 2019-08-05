Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pune Remains on Alert as Water Level Rise; Weather Dept Predicts Very Heavy Rains Tomorrow

The IMD bulletin informed that Nashik, Kolhapur and Satara districts could receive heavy to very heavy rains on Tuesday, followed by extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday. Schools and colleges to remain shut.

- | PTItech.ibnlive

Updated:August 5, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pune Remains on Alert as Water Level Rise; Weather Dept Predicts Very Heavy Rains Tomorrow
A fruit seller sits on a flooded road after monsoon rains in Nala Sopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Pune/Sangli: School and colleges in Pune will remain closed on Tuesday as heavy rainfall was forcing the release of water from dams into rivers in the district, a senior official said.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the situation remained critical, and the decision to extend the holiday for educational institutions was taken for the safety of students.

"Tomorrow is very important as the situation remains critical in rural as well as some of the urban areas. Compared to Sunday, it has not improved much on Monday as more water has been released from dams near Pune as they are 100 per cent full," Ram said.

He said traffic police had shut six bridges over Mula and Mutha rivers here as a precautionary measure.

The India Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rains for Mumbai, and heavy rains in isolated places in adjoining Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for Tuesday.

The IMD bulletin also informed that Nashik, Kolhapur and Satara districts could receive heavy to very heavy rains on Tuesday, followed by extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday. Other districts in the state would receive light to moderate rains between Tuesday and Thursday, it said.

Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak said over 600 families had been shifted from low-lying areas since Sunday to various schools. She said some patients, including 15 on ventilator support, were evacuated after water entered Jupiter Hospital in Wakad area here.

In Sangli, which is one of the five districts that are part of western Maharashtra's Pune Division, the water level in Krishna and Varana rivers was rising due to heavy rains, District Collector Abhijeet Chaudhary said on Monday.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is reaching Sangli soon, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram