Pune Reports 1,440 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Infections Cross 62,000

File photo of medical staff at Naidu Hospital, in Pune. (Image: PTI)
The death toll reached 1,456 with 27 persons succumbing to the infection.
- PTI
- Last Updated: August 7, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
Pune city reported 1,440 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 62,037, a health official said on Thursday evening.
However, 1,196 patients were also discharged from the hospitals on recovery, he said.
