INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pune Reports 1,440 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Infections Cross 62,000

File photo of medical staff at Naidu Hospital, in Pune. (Image: PTI)

File photo of medical staff at Naidu Hospital, in Pune. (Image: PTI)

The death toll reached 1,456 with 27 persons succumbing to the infection.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 7, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
Share this:

Pune city reported 1,440 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 62,037, a health official said on Thursday evening.

The death toll reached 1,456 with 27 persons succumbing to the infection.

However, 1,196 patients were also discharged from the hospitals on recovery, he said.

Next Story
Loading