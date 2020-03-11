Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pune Rickshaw Drivers Return Bag With Gold Worth Rs 7.5 Lakh, Refuse Cash Reward

Drivers identified as Atul Tilekar and Bharat Bhosale were waiting for passengers near Pune railway station when they found a bag near a parking booth there on Sunday, an official said.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
Pune Rickshaw Drivers Return Bag With Gold Worth Rs 7.5 Lakh, Refuse Cash Reward
Representative image.

Pune: Two autorickshaw drivers in Pune in Maharashtra showed exemplary honesty by returning a bag they found containing gold ornaments worth Rs 7.57 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

Drivers identified as Atul Tilekar and Bharat Bhosale were waiting for passengers near Pune railway station when they found a bag near a parking booth there on Sunday, an official said.

On opening it and finding gold ornaments, the duo handed over the bag to railway police personnel on duty.

"Tilekar and Bhosale gave the bag to us and we handed it over to its owner Dipak Chitrala when he came to our police station to complain about the loss," said Senior Inspector SR

Gaud of Pune railway police.

"We found the bag while were waiting for passengers. The bag's owner offered us a cash reward but we refused," Bhosale said.

