GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pune School Issues Order on Girls' Innerwear Colour, Restricts Washroom Timings

Dr Suchitra Karad Nagare, Executive director of MIT Group of Institute said the intention behind taking such steps were 'very pure' and was not to trouble the parents and the students.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2018, 8:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pune School Issues Order on Girls' Innerwear Colour, Restricts Washroom Timings
Students gathered outside the school.
New Delhi: Students and parents of Pune's Maeer MIT School on Wednesday staged a protest against the school's order asking the girls to wear innerwear of a certain colour and even specifying the length of the skirt to be worn by them.

The school did not stop at that, it has also restricted the students from using the washroom other than the specified time.

"The girls are asked to wear either white or skin colour innerwear. They have even mentioned the length of the skirt to be worn by them. They have all these things in the school diary and have asked us to sign it," a parent said.

The school has even mentioned the the kind of action that will be taken against the students and parents if they failed to abide by them.

Dr Suchitra Karad Nagare, Executive director of MIT Group of Institute said the intention behind taking such steps were 'very pure' and was not to trouble the parents and the students.

"The intention to give such specific directives in the school diary was very pure. We had some experiences in the past which made us take this decision. We did not have any hidden agenda," Dr Nagare said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery